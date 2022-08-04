Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,941 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $132,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,112 shares of company stock valued at $973,229. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

