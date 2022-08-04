New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Simon Davis acquired 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

