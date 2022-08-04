New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,339 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $20,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Banner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Banner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Banner Price Performance

BANR opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

