New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.42 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -87.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.