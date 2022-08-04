New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Genpact Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of G opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

