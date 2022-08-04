New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.04 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

