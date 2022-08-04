New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 217,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 198,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $155.23 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

