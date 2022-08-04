Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.65). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

