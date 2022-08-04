New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.22%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

