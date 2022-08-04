New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.

Insulet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.05 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

