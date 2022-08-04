Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

