Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Ceridian HCM worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after purchasing an additional 436,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 172,351 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,289 shares of company stock valued at $333,299. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

