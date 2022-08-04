California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,038 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of US Foods worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

