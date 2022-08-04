California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $81.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

