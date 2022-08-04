California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,348 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

