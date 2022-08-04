California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Apartment Income REIT worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.