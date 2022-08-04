California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,311 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

LW opened at $81.75 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

