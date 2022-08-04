California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,686 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Five Below worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,494,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,395,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 195,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 64,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 4.8 %

Five Below stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.37.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

