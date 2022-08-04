Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,565 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 4.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 157,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000.

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

