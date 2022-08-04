PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

