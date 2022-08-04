PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.99 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

