Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/28/2022 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$9.25.

7/20/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

7/19/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00.

7/1/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

6/16/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 430,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

