Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 567,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

