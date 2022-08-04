Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 0.4 %

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Shares of MKGAF opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.94. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.60.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

