GoPro, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoPro in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. GoPro has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,391 shares of company stock worth $464,845. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GoPro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

