NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 53,945 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,227,997.20.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.