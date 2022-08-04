Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

