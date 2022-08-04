Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.73.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD opened at C$161.16 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$156.52.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

