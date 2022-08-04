Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Issued By Wedbush

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.