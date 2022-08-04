Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

