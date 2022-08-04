Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Waste Management (WM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waste Management (NYSE: WM):

7/28/2022 – Waste Management had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2022 – Waste Management had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

7/28/2022 – Waste Management had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/28/2022 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $164.00 to $169.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Waste Management was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/22/2022 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.18 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

