Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Issued By Wedbush

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

NUVB has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 0.9 %

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $6,078,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

