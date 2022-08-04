AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Timothy K. Bliss Sells 5,727 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $584,039.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Stock Up 2.3 %

APPF opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $142.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

