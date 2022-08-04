Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$34.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.31. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.47 and a twelve month high of C$44.53. The stock has a market cap of C$23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
