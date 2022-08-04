Wayfair Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($3.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will earn ($3.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($11.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.87) EPS.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

W stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.91. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,565,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

