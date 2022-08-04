Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CAO Peter J. Wilkinson Sells 2,576 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $252.78 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.14 and a 200-day moving average of $256.71.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.