Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

TRGP stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 2.46. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

