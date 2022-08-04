Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.48 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.71.

TSE:AFN opened at C$33.26 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.02 million and a PE ratio of 59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.56.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

