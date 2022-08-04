Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.48 million.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
TSE:AFN opened at C$33.26 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.02 million and a PE ratio of 59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.56.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
See Also
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.