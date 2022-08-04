Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin Sells 13,799 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 13,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $620,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 230,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

