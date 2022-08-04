PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Andrew Okun Sells 3,173 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.1 %

PKI stock opened at $154.23 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

