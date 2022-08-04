Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director John Barr Sells 5,000 Shares

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PAG opened at $117.23 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.48 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,733,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

