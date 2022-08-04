Desjardins Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.10.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$101.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.68. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$87.06 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

