Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

