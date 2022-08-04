Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,257 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $223.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.25 and a 200 day moving average of $281.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

