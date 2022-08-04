Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.17.

TSE GEI opened at C$25.22 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Insiders have sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 in the last quarter.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.