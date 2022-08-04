Analysts Set Expectations for Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

