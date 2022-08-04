Intact Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.
IFC opened at C$190.02 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$182.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$180.75. The stock has a market cap of C$33.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
