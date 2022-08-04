Oppenheimer Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 236,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

