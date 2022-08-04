Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 501 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco stock opened at $276.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens cut their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

