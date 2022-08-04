Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.50. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 14.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

